Huntington Bank to close 11 locations in Minnesota

Huntington Bank is closing 11 locations in Minnesota.

Kris Dahl, a spokesperson for Huntington Bank, said that 11 branches — all within Cub Foods stores — will be closing but the ATMs will remain open.

Customers with accounts at affected branches have been notified and provided with info to find a nearby Huntington Bank branch, said Dahl.

“As was shared in our most recent earnings announcement, we’re consolidating 34 branch locations primarily in the first quarter of 2024, representing approximately 3% of our branch network. We regularly review our distribution network (in-store and traditional) and make adjustments and improvements to ensure our mix of branches, ATMs, and online and mobile banking continue to meet our customers’ evolving needs. We make every effort to place colleagues in comparable roles so they can continue to be a part of Huntington, serving the communities they know,” said Dahl.