Hundreds pack into Surly Brewing for annual Easter brunch

Community members packed into Surly Brewing Company on Sunday for its Easter Brunch.

The hours-long annual event offered a full buffet, drinks, activities for family members such as crafts and an egg hunt, as well as a chance for kids to meet the Easter bunny.

Organizers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they were expecting to seat about 800 people at Sunday’s event.

