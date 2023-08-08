Hundreds of tutors needed for upcoming school year

470 tutors are needed in the metro area and an additional 329 are needed in other parts of the state, the Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps says.

The corps are AmeriCorps programs to help students keep on track with learning.

Tutors work in schools and can choose to work 18, 25 or 35 hours a week with some locations also offering 10 hours a week plus a stipend every other week that amounts to about $15 an hour.

Additionally, tutors get up to $4,800 to put towards college tuition or student loans. Tutors who are aged 55 or older can give their education award to a family member.

Tutors do not need any prior teaching experience — all will be trained and get ongoing coaching.

“When students work with a tutor, incredible things happen. They often make more than a year’s progress during the school year!” said Christine Fankhanel, Director of Minnesota Programs with Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps in a press release.

Broken down by county, here is the amount of Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps tutors needed in the 7-county metro area:

Anoka: 31

Hennepin: 232

Ramsey: 118

Carver: 28

Dakota: 21

Scott: 26

Washington: 14

