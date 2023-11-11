‘Humbling Experience’ for Dozens Honored in State’s Veterans Day Program

The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Program was held at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights this year. Veterans, families, elected officials and community members celebrated those who served the country. A free breakfast was provided before an hour long program.

The program featured music by the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band, remarks by MDVA officials, the Adjutant General of the MN National Guard Major General Shawn Manke and members of the Congressional Delegation. One of the most popular parts of the program is the Red Bull Band playing the “Armed Forces Salute” when veterans are encouraged to stand and sing during their branch of service song. This year, the Space Force song was added.

John Flores, an army veteran tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the morning gathering was a humbling experience.

“It’s a humbling experience to meet all of these wonderful veterans and see them every year, to talk about their stories of war service and the sacrifices that they made for our country,’ said Flores. He adds that families should also be recognized for their service and sacrifices.

Brad Lindsay, the Temporary Commissioner of the MN Veterans Affairs says it’s important to honor those who served partly because military recruitment has dropped significantly with about 60 percent of high school students who don’t qualify to join the military.

“The veteran’s population is shrinking over the years, and the burden of service is falling on a much smaller group of folks. So, I think it’s even more important to let them know how much they’re appreciated for standing up and doing that for all of us,” said Lindsay.

If you missed the event and want to watch the livestream click here.