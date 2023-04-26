Humane Society’s 2023 ‘Walk for Animals’ to be held without dogs due to canine influenza

The Animal Humane Society announced that this year’s “Walk for Animals” celebration on May 6 will take place without dogs in attendance to prevent the spread of canine influenza. Other pets will still be allowed to attend, AHS said.

“As much as we would love to see dogs at the Walk this year, our top priority is always the health and safety of animals in our community,” said AHS President and CEO Janelle Dixon.

The Walk for Animals is AHS’ largest fundraiser of the year. It will include food, vendors, music, games, and more.

The decision comes after the Minnesota Board of Animal Health released new guidance on Wednesday.

AHS temporarily closed its Golden Valley, Coon Rapids, and Woodbury adoption centers on April 6 to contain an outbreak of the disease, the organization said. Despite the outbreak, the number of cases of canine influenza outside of AHS facilities remains in the single digits.