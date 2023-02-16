Hudson police investigating swatting incident

Police in Hudson, Wisconsin, are investigating a swatting incident, according to a news release from the department.

Swatting is making a false call to law enforcement in an attempt to get first responders to someone else’s address.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Hudson police received information from Homeland Security of a possible active shooter threat. The threat stated that someone was going to shoot up Mcdonald’s and then a school, police said.

Because the threat didn’t name a specific school, police contacted the Hudson School District, advising schools to go into lockdown until officers could find who made the threat.

Officers were sent to the Mcdonald’s, as well as the residence of the person who allegedly made the tip to Homeland Security. Officers also went to the location of the person who was making threats and arrested them.

A search warrant was performed, and the person who was arrested didn’t have any weapons or ammunition.

Police also interviewed the alleged tipster and determined that they were not the person to call Homeland Security. Officers believe this was a swatting incident and released the person named in the tip.

Officers then contacted the school district to let it know that the lockdown could be lifted.

To clarify, there is no current threat to the schools or community. We are continuing to investigate the information we received. We will release more information as we can. — HudsonWIPoliceDept (@HudsonWIPolice) February 15, 2023

“We are still investigating this complaint, but we do not believe there is any legitimate threat to the community or schools as it relates to this event,” Hudson Police Department said.

Police are still investigating the incident.