A Hudson, Wisconsin, man died Thursday night after he crashed on Interstate 694 in New Brighton.

The man’s 2016 Chevrolet Volt was headed west on I-694 when it hit the median at around 9:40 p.m., according to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report. The vehicle ultimately came to rest on the ramp to southbound Interstate 35W.

Authorities say the man, 60-year-old David Szymanski, died at the scene.

It’s still unclear what caused the crash.