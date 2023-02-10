Huber Woods terminates proposal for northern Minnesota facility

Nearly two years after announcing their intent to build a facility in Cohasset, Minn., company officials with Huber Engineered Woods (HEW) say they have changed course and are no longer developing that project.

According to the company, the change is “due to delays that jeopardize our ability to meet product demand deadlines.”

In addition, Brian Carlson, the president of HEW, says the mill, which would have been the company’s sixth, will be built in another state.

Carlson issued a prepared statement Thursday, saying “We will be seeking a new location where we can produce critical home building products that are desired by American home builders and homeowners in a timely manner and consistent with Huber’s environmental and social commitments.”

Hubbard-owned television affiliate WDIO-TV reports the plant was going to be a $439 million project that would’ve brought 150 jobs to the region. The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board (IRRRB) says it had approved $15 million for building the proposed facility.

“We have worked closely over the last year with many wonderful people across the City of Cohasset and the state of Minnesota. It has been a pleasure to work alongside these talented professionals and we greatly appreciate the strong support provided from a wide range of constituents, including state, county, city and local officials, government and private sector community development groups, and of course the residents of Itasca County. The Huber team looks forward to maintaining a constructive relationship in the state as we will continue to provide exceptional home building products to the citizens of Minnesota,” Carlson continued in his statement.

Multiple lawmakers and government agencies issued statements after the company announced its decision. Their full statements can be found below.

“This BS has got to end. I don’t blame Huber one bit for their decision, but Minnesota cannot continue to kill businesses and jobs time after time after time after time. Democrat leadership and this war on businesses are going to be the death of us if we didn’t change how we do things. What frustrates me most is that this could have been avoided. Gov. Walz could have tried to save the Huber project with just a little effort, but he didn’t lift a finger. The Leech Lake Band could have come to the table to figure out a solution, but they chose to try to kill the entire project through protracted legal action. As a result, Minnesota loses out on hundreds, if not thousands, of jobs; $450 million in direct investment; billions of dollars in long-term economic impact; and a phenomenal partner that has won international awards for sustainability. Good work, everyone. To Huber, we say thank you. Thank you for trying. Thank you for believing in northern Minnesota. Thank you for suffering through our crushing political and regulatory climate as long as you did. You truly were a perfect partner for northern Minnesota. We regret the way this ended but wish you the best.” Senator Justin Eichorn (R-Grand Rapids)

“We understand that this news is a disappointment to many residents of Northern Minnesota, the City of Cohasset and the State of Minnesota, and we share in that disappointment. We have always been committed to working with local government and businesses to bring jobs and economic opportunities to our communities, while also protecting our natural resources and the environment. In this particular case, we were deeply concerned about the potential impact of the proposed plant on the environment, the attempted shortcuts in the environmental review process and the absence of meaningful tribal consultation at the start of project. We took the necessary legal action to ensure that the Tribe’s rights and interests were protected. We remain committed to working with all parties, including Huber Engineered Woods, to find mutually beneficial solutions that support economic development and protect the environment. We wish Huber the best in their future endeavors.” Leech Lake Band

“Our agency invested extensive time, energy and resources to bring this project to fruition. We are extremely disappointed that these high-paying, quality jobs will not be coming to our region. Our agency was eagerly looking forward to welcoming Huber to our manufacturing economy, and the positive impacts the new facility could have had on the region’s timber and construction trades industries.” Ida Rukavina, the Commissioner of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation

“I’m very frustrated to hear that Huber Engineered Woods has been driven out of our state due to the anti-business climate. Local, regional, and state leaders have all supported this project, but clearly, we have more work to do to keep good-paying jobs in the Northland. It’s irritating, but maybe not surprising, as we continue to see administrative hurdles and delays have just become part of the standard process of starting a new business. Whether it’s a federal mining ban or a local lawsuit, we are not a state that is welcoming or supportive of the jobs that we need to keep our economy going. I urge leaders at all levels to continue to work together to attract and retain more employers to our area, rather than obstruct and litigate all their efforts.” Senator Rob Farnsworth (R-Hibbing)

“This is devastating news for Cohasset, Itasca County, and Northern Minnesota. The Governor has been a strong supporter of the potential project – creating financial incentives, directing his agencies to collaborate closely with stakeholders, and working to accommodate an expedited timeline – to land the project in Minnesota. He has encouraged all involved to follow the necessary processes and meet timelines. He is deeply disappointed that Huber has chosen not to bring these critical jobs to Minnesota.” Office of Gov. Tim Walz

“Huber Engineered Wood’s decision to forgo the proposed facility in Cohasset is a huge disappointment. The MPCA worked closely with Huber and prioritized their project by committing significant staff resources to develop and implement the most efficient and through permitting timeline, including partnering with local leaders to try to resolve outstanding questions from the federal government. The MPCA stands ready to work with the City of Cohasset, Itasca County, IRRB and DDED to find new economic opportunities to benefit that community and is committed to efficient and transparent permitting processes to protect the environment and help create good jobs for northern Minnesota.” Katrina Kessler, Commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency