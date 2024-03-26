Hubbards to be inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame

A third generation of Hubbards will officially be inducted into the Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Kari Hubbard-Rominski, Stan E. Hubbard, Ginny Hubbard and Robert W. Hubbard were announced as part of the hall’s 2024 class of inductees on Tuesday.

The siblings follow in the footsteps of their father, Stanley S. Hubbard, and grandfather, Stanley E. Hubbard, who were charter inductees into the Hall of Fame in 2001.

Since growing up in the industry, they’ve all played active roles in overseeing the operations of Hubbard Broadcasting. Kari is the executive director of Hubbard Broadcasting Foundation and the executive vice president of community affairs for Hubbard Broadcasting; Stan is the president and CEO of Hubbard Media; Ginny serves as the chairwoman of Hubbard Radio; and Rob is the president of Hubbard Television.

They’ve played key roles in the developments of satellite television, a nationwide radio business, local television, podcasting, 2060 Digital and a national cable network, while making significant contributions to the community.

Other members of the 2024 class of inductees include KMOJ Radio’s Walter “Q Bear” Banks, former local columnist and broadcaster Bill Diehl, longtime WCCO political reporter Pat Kessler, and broadcast engineer mentors Mark and Paula Persons.

The class will be officially inducted during a ceremony in Rochester on Oct. 1.