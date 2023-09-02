Hub Bicycle Co-Op storefront on Minnehaha closing Sept. 30

The Hub Bicycle Co-Op announced the closure of its flagship Minnehaha location in Minneapolis at the end of September.

The Hub made the announcement on its website, noting it would stop accepting bikes for repairs on Sept. 18 and permanently closing on Sept. 30.

In a blog post, the Hub noted it plans to move all operations to its U of M Bike Center location, where operations will continue as normal.

“This represents a tremendous loss, both for us and for the cyclists who have called this their neighborhood bike shop for 21 years,” the Hub wrote in the announcement.