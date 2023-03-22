Howard Lake shooting suspect charged with second-degree murder

Prosecutors have charged a man in connection to Monday’s fatal shooting in Howard Lake.

Kevin Zelaya Asencio, 23, has been charged with second-degree murder after a shooting that killed 20-year-old Adrian Medina.

According to court records, the shooting occurred at 300 Dura Drive in the parking lot of a Dura Supreme.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office and the Howard Lake Police Department responded to a call around 12:06 p.m. and found Medina dead in the driver’s seat of a truck.

Court documents indicate that Asencio and Medina worked at the Dura Supreme, where the shooting occurred.

Asencio suspected Medina was having a relationship with his wife, who also worked at Dura Supreme.

He allegedly left work early on Monday and returned to the parking lot with an assault rifle waiting for Medina to come out to his vehicle.

The next court date for Asencio is scheduled for March 28.