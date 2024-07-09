Housing facility for veterans in need opens in St. Paul

A new resource for veterans in need opened Tuesday in St. Paul.

The Arlington House has 11 units, 10 of them single-dwelling units. The last unit will be a three-bedroom to fit a family.

Five of the units will also be accessible. The house also includes a gym, laundry units and a full kitchen.

The Arlington House is located on Larpenteur Avenue — close to public transportation.

The property was donated to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans(MACV) in 2022. The organization renovated the house as part of its goal to end veteran homelessness.

“We’re so close within the state of Minnesota to be the fourth state to declare a functional end to homelessness for veterans in Minnesota. Two areas that we still have the most work to do are Ramsey county where we stand today and Hennepin county.” said Jon Lovald, MACV chief operating officer.