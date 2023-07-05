House damaged in Maplewood fire on Fourth of July

A home and three cars are damaged after a fire in Maplewood on July 4, officials say.

Fire crews responded to the fire on Tuesday just before midnight and found the garage and three cars in the driveway engulfed in flames. Officials say the fire also extended to the home’s attic area.

Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the flames to the garage, cars and attic area.

Law enforcement said no one was injured.

Maplewood Fire is investigating the incident. Officials have not yet determined the cause of the fire.