Hours-long negotiation with barricaded suspect in Maple Grove ends peacefully

Authorities negotiated for several hours with a suspect barricaded in a vehicle who eventually surrendered on Friday in Maple Grove.

The incident began at around 3:15 p.m. when Maple Grove police and the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force tried to apprehend a wanted suspect on a weapons-related offense.

The suspect barricaded themself in a vehicle at 92nd Avenue and Shenandoah Lane and refused to exit. Officers had information to believe the suspect was armed.

Maple Grove officials say that crisis negotiators began talking to the suspect while the scene was locked down.

At around 6:50 p.m., the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.