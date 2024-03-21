Hot air balloon crashes, ignites grass fire in Rochester; no serious injuries reported

Hot air balloon crashes, ignites grass fire in Rochester

Authorities say no one is seriously hurt after a hot air balloon crashed and ignited a fire Wednesday evening in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department says a gust of wind pushed the balloon off course and into a power line as it was trying to land in a field shortly before 7 p.m. The balloon detached from the basket, which then tumbled 20 to 30 feet to the ground.

A small brush fire broke out around the basket, and the balloon drifted to the southeast. It was recovered a couple of miles from the crash site, police said.

Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to the area of Highway 63 and 40th Street and put out the fire.

Two of the three people inside the basket suffered minor injuries, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.