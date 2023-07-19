Hormel Foods announces new, sweet SPAM flavor

On Tuesday, Hormel Foods introduced a new addition to its SPAM lineup.

The new, maple-flavored SPAM “unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal,” according to SPAM’s webpage.

Introducing the latest addition to the SPAM® brand family: SPAM® Maple Flavored! It’s perfect combination of sweet and savory for a mouthwatering taste that kicks up any recipe. https://t.co/bPf6P9HF1e — SPAM® Brand (@SPAMbrand) July 18, 2023

The maple-flavored SPAM marks the 11th flavor of the canned pork product.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station KAAL initially reported that the new flavor was created following fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights.

The company issued the following statement regarding its newest flavor:

For 86 years, the SPAM® brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback. When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM® maple-flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond. Lisa Selk, Vice President of marketing for the SPAM® brand

Hormel Foods said maple-flavored SPAM would work well with breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.