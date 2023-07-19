Hormel Foods announces new, sweet SPAM flavor
On Tuesday, Hormel Foods introduced a new addition to its SPAM lineup.
The new, maple-flavored SPAM “unites sweet, natural maple flavoring with the savory goodness of SPAM classic, giving fans a delicious and complementary addition to any meal,” according to SPAM’s webpage.
The maple-flavored SPAM marks the 11th flavor of the canned pork product.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ sister station KAAL initially reported that the new flavor was created following fan-developed maple recipes and consumer insights.
The company issued the following statement regarding its newest flavor:
For 86 years, the SPAM® brand has introduced a unique variety of products, aligning our great flavors with consumer trends and feedback. When recent research showed a resurgence of cooking breakfast at home and an unwavering consumption of maple products, we knew it was time to create SPAM® maple-flavored. And as a permanent addition to our lineup, we can’t wait to see the culinary creations our fans cook up for breakfast and beyond.Lisa Selk, Vice President of marketing for the SPAM® brand
Hormel Foods said maple-flavored SPAM would work well with breakfast menus, outdoor barbeques and one-of-a-kind desserts.