Hop to it: It’s time for the annual Easter egg hunts

Families can hop on over to multiple sites across the metro area this weekend for Easter fun and games.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has listed the events happening below:

St. Paul

The James J. Hill House in St. Paul will host the annual Easter Egg Hunt and an egg-citing day of family fun this weekend. Doors open at 10 a.m. Saturday and the hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Activities are scheduled until 4 p.m., with the chance to decorate Easter baskets, apply a temporary Easter-themed tattoo, take pictures at the Easter bonnets photo station, and much more.

Easter baskets are available for participants, but feel free to bring your own. For more information on the event and a complete list of activities, CLICK HERE. Tickets are required for children and adults and are available for purchase online.

West St. Paul

A community egg hunt will be held at Harmon Park from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. and is open to kids ages 3-12. No registration is required.

In addition, an Eggcessible Egg Hunt will be available at three separate times in the city at Harmon Park Hockey Rink for participants with special needs and their families. Pre-registration is required for that event. CLICK HERE to register.

Rogers

Hope Community Church will be hosting a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at 9:30 a.m. The event is hosted by the Northwest Area Jaycees.

Burnsville

Elite Gymnastics Academy will be holding an open gym and egg hunt party on Saturday. Pre-registration is encouraged. CLICK HERE to do so. The cost is $20 for members of the academy and $30 for non-members.

Parents must attend the event with their child or children. There are two time slots for the event – one from 12-2 p.m. and one from 3-5 p.m.

Edina

A free event is available for families at the city’s Plaza at Nolan Mains. The Easter Bunny will be attending, and family pictures can also be taken. Baby animals will be at the petting zoo, and you can also plant a bulb to be transferred to your home garden.

Families are also encouraged to bring bags so kids can fill them with a chocolate egg and a map for the Bunny Trail. The event runs from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register for the event, however, registration isn’t required.

Ridgedale

A Bunny Photo Experience is available at Southdale Center for families to take photos. The Easter Bunny will be available for visits until Saturday, April 8. CLICK HERE to make a reservation. Children who visit the Bunny will get complimentary Bunny ears and candy.

Chanhassen

The 40th annual Easter Egg Candy Hunt will be held Saturday in two waves at City Center Park- the first wave will begin at 9 a.m., and the second at 10 a.m. Kids will be divided into three age groups – four and under, 5-8 and 9-12. Tickets are $6 per child. Adults accompanying their children enter at no cost. CLICK HERE to register.

Blaine

Renovation Church will be holding an Easter Egg Hunt Saturday at eight different times after their weekend services. Services are held at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, as well as 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. On Sunday, services are held at 8 a.m., 9:10 a.m., 10:20 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The hunt is free and is for kids up to 11 years old. Egg hunts will have different age groups – kids ages 7-11, 4-6, and kids ages up to 3. Eggs will be filled with candy, stickers, or prizes valued at over $10,000.

While families can register at the door, you can also do so by CLICKING HERE.

Minneapolis

Midtown Global Market will have an Easter Party for families from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Saturday. Kids will be able to decorate their bags at a special station and will be able to fill bags with treats and toys offered by stores and restaurants. Bunny stops will also be set up around the Market.

The Easter Bunny will be at the market to take photos with kids, and Peep Punch will be provided by The Kitchen Restaurant, with a pancake plate available for $5.

Bloomington

An Easter Bunny will be scuba diving and swimming with fish at Mall of America’s SEA LIFE Aquarium. Eggs will be hidden in the aquarium from 1-3 p.m. CLICK HERE to buy tickets to see the Easter Bunny swim in the aquarium, which is included with general admission tickets.