Hootie and the Blowfish to perform in Somerset; Collective Soul, Edwin McCain named as special guests

Fans of 90s pop-rock group Hootie and the Blowfish will have a chance to see them live next summer.

Early Monday morning, the group announced its Summer Camp With Trucks tour, which includes a stop at the Somerset Amphitheater on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.

This will be the band’s first full tour since 2019.

Tickets for the show, which include special guests Collective Soul and Edwin McCain, go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for tickets. However, anyone who subscribes to the band’s e-newsletter will have presale access starting at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7.