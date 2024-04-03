Homicide investigation underway in Frogtown neighborhood
Evidence markers littered Grotto Street overnight, appearing to show bullet casings on the ground.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about a homicide investigation in St. Paul.
St. Paul police say a person was shot and killed during the overnight hours in the area of Grotto Street North and Thomas Avenue. Around 1 a.m., that intersection was blocked off.
Evidence markers littered the street, appearing to be next to what a KSTP-TV photographer said looked like bullet casings.
As of this publishing, police haven’t released any other details about what happened.
