Homicide investigation underway in Frogtown neighborhood

Evidence markers littered Grotto Street overnight, appearing to show bullet casings on the ground.

St. Paul police say a person was shot and killed during the overnight hours in the area of Grotto Street North and Thomas Avenue. Around 1 a.m., that intersection was blocked off.

Evidence markers littered the street, appearing to be next to what a KSTP-TV photographer said looked like bullet casings.

As of this publishing, police haven’t released any other details about what happened.

