Homicide investigation underway after highway workers find human remains near Mille Lacs Lake

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Mille Lacs law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide after highway maintenance workers found human remains Tuesday along the shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake.

The workers alerted authorities around 1:48 p.m. that they had found the remains inside a tote bag they initially attempted to remove from a ditch.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, an unnamed “person of interest” is already in custody in connection to the investigation.

The sheriff has not identified anyone involved as of posting.

Check back for updates.