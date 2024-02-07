Home remodeling industry taking advantage of warm winter weather

While this warm winter weather is hurting some industries, one that’s reaping the benefits is home remodeling.

“We’re getting very busy and quicker than we usually do, which means roofing. Our crews are ready to do some roofing much earlier than usual,” said Casey Fleury, general manager of sales at Minnesota Rusco.

We’re one week into February and there have been four days with highs at or above 50 and six days above 40. At Minnesota Rusco, they’re taking advantage of the warmth and little snow this winter.

“Not having snow on the ground makes clean up much easier, and just really the whole process,” Fleury said.

The mild temperatures allow roofers and installers to spend more time outside getting projects done instead of waiting until spring.

“Really, that weather does affect quite a bit, what we do, and of course the pace of how fast we get things done when it’s not freezing cold,” added Fleury.

Looking ahead, Fleury is forecasting his roofing, siding and deck crews to be a lot busier.

“We’ve been having a great year so far. I know the year is just getting started, but trending last year to this year, we expect to grow quite a bit,” he said.

Despite his last name being Fleury, he hopes the snow stays away for good this year.

“It’s a little weird not having snow on the ground for those winter activities, but we’re fully expecting that it hopefully stays warm and we can keep everyone real busy,” he said.