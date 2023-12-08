Home for the holidays: National Guard unit returns to Minnesota

More than 100 Minnesota National Guard airmen have returned home just in time for the holidays.

Members of the 133rd Airlift Wing were welcomed home Thursday in St. Paul following a three-month deployment to the Horn of Africa.

As part of their mission, the more than 125 airmen were tasked with maintaining four C-130 Hercules aircraft and transporting passengers and cargo.

“When I deploy, I’m usually gone for Christmas, so this is a nice break to come home,” airman Matt Sager said.

“Our wing is so proud of what our Airmen accomplished during their deployment overseas,” U.S. Air Force Col. Jesse Carlson, the 133rd Airlift Wing’s commander, said. “We train extremely hard to be ready to execute our mission when the nation calls. We are especially excited to have our Airmen come home safely in time for the holidays so they can be with their families. We express sincere gratitude to the families for the sacrifices they have made and the support they give. We cannot do our jobs without them, and getting everyone reunited now is very special.”