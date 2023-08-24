Red Wing home deemed uninhabitable after fire, firefighter uninjured after falling through floor

A firefighter is uninjured after falling through the floor of a burning apartment in Red Wing just after midnight Thursday.

Fire crews from the Red Wing Fire Department and paramedics were called to the 1000 block of Putnam Avenue around 12:15 a.m., according to a news release from Red Wing officials.

While extinguishing the fire, a firefighter fell through the floor of the structure but was able to dislodge himself with the help of fellow firefighters. Officials say he was uninjured and remained on the scene.

The residence was severely damaged and left uninhabitable, fire crews said. No one was home at the time of the fire.

The news release added that the fire was significantly more difficult to extinguish due to high humidity and heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.