Home considered a total loss after fire near Morristown on Christmas Day

A home just a few miles south of Morristown is considered a total loss after the structure caught fire the morning of Christmas Day.

The Morristown fire chief said firefighters responded just after 5 a.m. to the 15000 block of 430th Avenue for reports of a fire. The Waseca Fire Department was also paged for mutual aid.

Officials say the homeowners are currently on vacation, and there were no people or pets inside the home.

No injuries were reported.

While the home is considered a total loss, the garage at the residence was not damaged.

The state fire marshal arrived to investigate the cause of the fire.