Holy Week services at Basilica of St. Mary begin Thursday

The days leading up to Easter, also known as Holy Week by Christians around the world, are underway, and church services begin Thursday night marking the events.

Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday make up what is known as the Sacred Triduum, which are considered the most important days of Holy Week. Easter Sunday is the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead and is the end of the Lenten season.

Thursday’s Mass, the Celebration of the Lord’s Supper, will begin at 7 p.m. The congregation will also participate in the tradition of feet washing.

On Friday, there will be three Mass services – one at 12 p.m. for the Stations of the Cross, the Celebration of the Lord’s Passion at 3 p.m. and at 7 p.m., the Celebration of the Office of Tenebrae. The two later events commemorate Jesus’ suffering and death on the cross, as well as his descent.

The lone Saturday Mass will celebrate Jesus’ resurrection, with congregation members holding lit candles in a darkened church, beginning at 7 p.m.

Meanwhile, there will be four Easter services on Sunday. The first Mass will be held at 7:30 a.m., and two others will be held at 9:30 a.m. and 12 p.m., with the latter two including the Basilica Cathedral Choir, organ and brass. The final Mass being held that day is at 5 p.m.

If you aren’t able to attend the events in person, services will be streamed online. You can watch the streams by CLICKING HERE.