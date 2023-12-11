Holiday train to make stops in west metro Monday evening

Families in the west metro will have a chance to see Canadian Pacific’s Holiday Train on Monday evening.

According to the schedule, the train, which is decorated with holiday lights, will stop in Golden Valley, St. Louis Park and Minneapolis.

The train has been moving through southern Minnesota and the metro since Saturday.

The shows are free to attend, however, the rail line asks those attending to bring cash or a non-perishable food donation, which are given to local food banks.

In Golden Valley, the train will stop at the crossing at Golden Hills Drive at 4:45 p.m.

The train will then stop at the crossing for West Lake Street and Library Lane in St. Louis Park at 6 p.m.

The final stop of the night will be at 8 p.m. in Minneapolis and will be at Lions Park between 37th Avenue and Stinson Boulevard.

