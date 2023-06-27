Hinckley man arrested, charges pending after ‘suspicious object’ found at Grand Casino

A 37-year-old man was booked into jail in Pine County on Tuesday after law enforcement found a “suspicious object” at Grand Casino, officials say.

At 8:30 a.m., law enforcement said Grand Casino Hinckley’s security team saw a suspicious object in a section of the casino property and cleared guests and workers from the area, according to an initial report.

The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called to the scene, determined there was no threat to the public and disposed of the object, the sheriff’s office said. The scene was cleared at around 11:30 a.m.

Authorities say they quickly identified 37-year-old Jeremy Korwes, of Hinckley, as a suspect. He was taken into custody and booked into Pine County Jail pending formal charges.

Law enforcement doesn’t believe there is any threat to the public and considers the scene safe.