Hinckley-Finlayson School District cancels classes Tuesday after power, heat outage

The Hinckley-Finlayson School District canceled classes for the entire district on Tuesday after a power and heat outage at Hinckley Elementary School, according to a Facebook post from the district.

Brian Masterson, Superintendent for Hinckley-Finlayson Schools, wrote in the post that authorities are unsure why the heat and power are out, adding that in these instances many high school students may need to stay home in order to care for their younger siblings.

The school board is set to determine if the day will be made up at its next meeting.

School board elections are still happening at Hinckley-Finlayson High School and Finlayson Elementary School from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.