Highway 71 to temporarily close for railroad bridge work

A highway in Sanborn, Minnesota is set to close temporarily on Monday as crews work to repair a railroad bridge.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said Highway 71 would close temporarily from Dec. 11-14 as crews with the Canadian Pacific Railroad make repairs to the railroad bridge.

The railroad bridge was struck and damaged by farm equipment earlier in the year, a spokesperson for MnDOT said.

Motorists can take Highway 14, Brown County Roads 2 and 21, and Redwood County Road 11.

For more information on current road conditions, visit 511.