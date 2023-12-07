Highway 71 to temporarily close for railroad bridge work
A highway in Sanborn, Minnesota is set to close temporarily on Monday as crews work to repair a railroad bridge.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) said Highway 71 would close temporarily from Dec. 11-14 as crews with the Canadian Pacific Railroad make repairs to the railroad bridge.
The railroad bridge was struck and damaged by farm equipment earlier in the year, a spokesperson for MnDOT said.
Motorists can take Highway 14, Brown County Roads 2 and 21, and Redwood County Road 11.
For more information on current road conditions, visit 511.