Highway 61 construction in Cottage Grove delayed until May

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has delayed construction on Highway 61 between 70th Street and Highway 10 from April 25 to May 2.

As part of a concrete repair project, Highway 61 South will be reduced to a single lane between Highway 10 and 70th Street in the Cottage Grove area starting on May 2, according to MnDOT.

The southbound lane is expected to reopen on May 15.

Additionally, MnDOT officials say Highway 61 northbound will be reduced to one lane from Highway 10 to 70th Street beginning on May 15. Construction is expected to be complete on May 26.

MnDOT states that all construction activities and traffic impacts depend on the weather and are subject to change. Motorists are advised to be attentive and drive cautiously in work zones where workers are present.

For updated information on road conditions, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.