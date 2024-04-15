Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street construction project begins Monday

The Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street ramp closures will go into effect this week as a months-long construction project begins.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation stated the project will begin on Monday and go through October 2024.

The ramps to and from Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street in Minneapolis will be closed so crews can work to better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists and make accessibility improvements.

Lake Street will also be reduced to a single lane in each direction between 21st Avenue and Snelling Avenue during construction.

Listed below are detour options for people traveling through the area:

If you’re traveling north on Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue, use eastbound 32nd Street East to northbound Minnehaha Avenue to westbound Lake Street.

If you’re traveling south on Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue, use westbound 26th Street to southbound Cedar Avenue to eastbound Lake Street.

If you’re traveling from Lake Street to northbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue, use northbound 26th Avenue South to northbound Minnehaha Avenue to westbound 26th Street.

If you’re traveling from Lake Street to southbound Highway 55/Hiawatha Avenue, use westbound Lake Street to southbound Cedar Avenue to eastbound 32nd Street.

Click here for further information/updates on the project.