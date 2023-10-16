Highway 25 closes for repairs starting Monday

A portion of Highway 25 in Wright County closed Monday morning so crews could start railroad track repairs.

From Monday through Thursday, Oct. 19, the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) advises drivers to expect stop-and-go traffic on Highway 25 as the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad crossing is closing for updates and repairs in Monticello.

Highway 25 will close in each direction between Fourth Street and Sixth Street from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16, until Thursday evening, Oct. 19. Shifts due to this closing below:

Northbound Highway 25 will be reduced to one lane and detour along East Sixth Street, Cedar Street and East Fourth Street.

Southbound Highway 25 will be reduced to one lane and detour along West Fourth Street, Walnut Street and West Sixth Street.

Wide-turning vehicles will use a signed truck route along Broadway Street East (Wright County Road 75) and Interstate 94.

West Broadway Street (Wright County Road 75) is closed for a city of Monticello work project. East Broadway Street remains open.

To avoid delays, use other routes or travel at off-peak times. Commuters who travel between Highway 10 and I-94 may consider Mississippi River crossings—Highway 24 Clear Lake to Clearwater or Highway 101 Elk River to Rogers.

For real-time travel information on Minnesota highways, visit 511mn.org.