Highway 10 closes in Anoka for weekend, Ferry Bridge closed until fall

Construction on Highway 10 in Anoka is starting back up for a second year on Friday night.

This means Highway 10 will be closed between 7th Avenue and Ferry Street for the weekend as construction crews demolish and remove the Ferry Street bridge over the highway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT).

Highway 10 is set to be reduced to a single lane at 9 p.m. before being closed by 10 p.m. on Friday. The highway will reopen at 5 a.m. on Monday, March 20.

Meanwhile, the Ferry Street bridge will also close in both directions at 9 p.m. on Friday. However, the bridge will remain closed for construction and repairs through fall 2023. In addition to the bridge closing, two ramps will also close during the weekend: Ferry Street to eastbound Highway 10 and 7th Avenue to westbound Highway 10.

The MNDOT recommends drivers follow the detour signs along the road or visit the project website for a list of local detours.

After the weekend, Highway 10 is scheduled to reopen with a single lane of traffic from Ferry Street to 7th Avenue through fall 2023.