Hi Flora — Minneapolis restaurant serving THC-infused drinks, dishes — to close in December

Hi Flora, a Minneapolis restaurant specializing in THC-infused beverages and dishes, will cease operations next month, citing recent financial struggles and regulatory roadblocks.

Heather Klein, the establishment’s owner, announced on Instagram that Dec. 5 will be Hi Flora’s last day in business at the corner of Lyndale Avenue and 26th Street in south Minneapolis.

Klein said the business will not be able to keep its concept alive because state law requires a permanent liquor license for on-site THC consumption — something she’s unable to obtain because of a 2017 DWI conviction.

On top of that, Klein says the location has experienced a sharp decline in revenue, something she attributes to “new labeling regulations” for tinctures, a “large fine” from the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) and their inability to allow customers to consume THC on the premises.

“This change has challenged our entire concept, which was designed to offer a fun, chill experience without alcohol,” the restaurant said in a post two weeks before announcing the closure.

Charlene Briner, OCM’s interim director, said her agency received a complaint that a customer “experienced a serious adverse health event” from a THC-infused product. Klein downplayed the incident as “one single complaint.”

Further inspection revealed numerous violations, which included products exceeding the legal dose of THC and “permitting customers to leave the establishment with open cannabinoid products,” which resulted in a $7,500 fine.

“OCM takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the hemp-derived cannabinoid and cannabis market contains only products that are safe and compliant with Minnesota law,” Briner said. ”OCM’s regulatory approach has been to educate businesses towards compliance with the state’s hemp and cannabis laws. When that approach is not met corrective action, we advance to issuing penalties as appropriate.”