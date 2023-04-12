Here’s where you can drop off leftover meds for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

On Saturday, law enforcement agencies around the country will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, an initiative to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs to prevent abuse.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, there will be more than 50 drop-off sites open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday across Minnesota.

A full list of sites in Minnesota is available on the DEA’s website, and you can search by your location as well.

The DEA’s most recent data shows more than 14,000 pounds of prescription drugs were collected in Minnesota during the April 2021 National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event. Across a decade of semiannual collections from 2010-2021, Minnesotans had surrendered more than 110 tons of medications, DEA data shows.

If you happen to miss Saturday’s take-back event, you can still dispose of prescription drugs at local pharmacies year-round. The DEA has a tool to search for nearby dropoff sites on its website.