Hennepin Theatre Trust changes name

The Hennepin Theatre Trust – the overarching organization that maintains theaters and programming for the Orpheum, State, Pantages, and Dudley Riggs theatres – officially rebranded as Hennepin Arts on Friday.

The nonprofit says the name change reflects the organization’s diverse programming of theater, education and community engagement, as well its location in the heart of downtown.

“Our new name, Hennepin Arts, marks a natural evolution for us,” said Megan Kunz, Vice President of Marketing and Communications. “’Hennepin’ connects to our unique place as a local destination and a place of origin for our reach across the state, and ‘Arts’ speaks to the breadth of our artistic endeavors. It embodies our deep roots along Hennepin Avenue while celebrating the expansive creativity that defines our mission.”

The new name also brought a new look to their website and new web address; however, the former website address will redirect to the new site.