Hennepin Theatre Trust announces 2023-2024 season

Thursday, The Hennepin Theatre Trust announced the 2023-2024 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season which includes eight Broadway musicals and one play, Clue.

The season starts with Girl from the North Country in October. In order, the rest of the season includes Company, Disney’s Aladdin, Mrs. Doubtfire, Funny Girl, Mamma Mia!, Clue, Disney’s The Lion King, and ends with MJ in May 2024.

Seven-show season subscriptions start at $299 and include all shows except for Disney’s Aladdin and Mamma Mia! Both of those shows are optional add-ons to a subscription.

Season subscriptions are on-sale and available to purchase online, by phone (800-859-7469) or by visiting the box office at the State Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

All shows will be at the Orpheum Theater on Hennepin Avenue in downtown Minneapolis.

Company won the 2022 Tony Award for Best Revival of a musical. Girl From the North County and MJ also took home one or more 2022 Tony Awards. The Lion King won multiple Tony Awards in 1998.