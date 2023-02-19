Hennepin Healthcare event celebrates Black women in healthcare

The inaugural Black Women with Stethoscopes event took place on Saturday, Feb. 18.

This event is all about showing young women the limitless opportunities in healthcare and highlighting Black women in the field who showed them the skills of the job and how to get there.

A lot of people took advantage of the day — the event sold out quickly.

Black girls ages 12 to 18 were able to learn CPR and how to properly use a stethoscope. They learned these crucial skills while engaging with Black doctors, nurses, paramedics and other healthcare workers.

Plus, each participant got their own personalized lab coat.

Event coordinators say events like these are important to help inspire young Black women to get into healthcare — in part, because they are underrepresented in the profession.

Just 5% of physicians identify as Black, according to a 2019 survey of over 900,000 physicians by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

The next event coming up is American-Indian Youth with Stethoscopes on April 15.