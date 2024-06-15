Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office warns against scam callers impersonating its employees
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about recent scam calls impersonating employees from its office.
A post on X from the sheriff’s office said people are receiving scam calls requesting cash and electronic payments for arrest warrants, jury duties and other legal matters.
People who receive suspicious phone calls should not give out any personal information and contact their local law enforcement agency, the sheriff’s office says.