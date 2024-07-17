Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office launches jail dashboard

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced a dashboard for data on the jail’s population.

The dashboard aims to give the public a daily look at the jail population and will be updated every day. It will also include information on the number of people in custody, demographics, arresting agencies, offense levels and more.

“I believe that any conversation about public safety must begin with accurate information,” said Sheriff Dawanna Witt. “By launching this data dashboard, we are giving the public access to up-to-date information about the population in our jail. These tools and the jail data dashboard launching today are part of my commitment to openness and transparency.”

The dashboard can be found here.

A video on how to use the dashboard can be viewed here.