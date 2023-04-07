Hennepin County Sheriff joins law enforcement group to help keep kids away from crime

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff Dawanna Witt has joined a law enforcement organization to help keep kids away from crime.

The group is called Fight Crime: Invest in Kids, which includes over 5,000 police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, and violence survivors nationwide. It also includes more than 79 law enforcement leaders in Minnesota.

“The impact of crime is intergenerational,” said Sheriff Witt. “Compounding adversities and exposure to violence can cause children growing up in tough environments to feel the effects of that exposure well into adulthood. That is why it is always an important and worthwhile cause to invest in our children. Providing them with strategies that improve their well-being, support their education, and help them feel connected to caring and safe adults starts a positive chain reaction. Children can then develop into adults who will be better equipped to build healthy and safe communities. I am proud to join many law enforcement partners across the nation as a member of Fight Crime: Invest in Kids.”

For over 25 years, members of the group have supported strategies to reduce crimes while preparing kids for successful lives.

Those strategies include parent coaching programs, high-end education for children of all ages, and after-school programs that give kids the opportunity for a crime-free future.