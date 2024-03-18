Hennepin County returns deputy to Rockford High School with SRO law clarification in place

Some Minnesota law enforcement agencies that withdrew school resource officers last year are now returning them to their posts.

The exodus occurred right as the 2023-24 school year was beginning due to a new law that sought to bar school staff — including school resource officers — from using prone restraints on students. Police advocates argued the law prevented officers from intervening when students acted erratically but not violently.

Gov. Tim Walz signed a clarification to the controversial law last week. The new version separates school resource officers from general school staff, defines their duties and lays the groundwork for universal training standards.

With the fixes in place, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office — among the first to pull a school resource officer last fall — announced Monday it has restored its SRO presence at Rockford High School.

Sheriff Dawanna Witt celebrated Deputy Eric Burleigh’s return in a social media post.

“As a former SRO herself, Sheriff Witt understands the benefits – mentorship, relationship building, and protection – that a good school resource officer provides,” the sheriff’s office said. “Sheriff Witt was proud to have worked with legislative leaders on both sides of the aisle to get this fix enacted.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Rockford High School for comment.