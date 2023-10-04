Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office seeking help in identifying deceased woman

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying a woman who died Friday.

The woman is around 40-50 years old, authorities said. She is possibly Native American, Asian or Hispanic, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

She died just before 8 a.m. Friday morning in the emergency room at Hennepin Healthcare.

The woman is 5’3″ and weighs around 142 pounds. She has brown eyes and medium-length dark brown hair, according to authorities.

She was wearing a red crewneck sweatshirt with “LOS ANGELES USA CITY OF ANGELS” on the front. She was also wearing grey pajama pants with red and black moose, bears and trees, as well as a grey/black scarf.

Courtesy of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office Courtesy of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office

The woman has a tattoo on her right upper arm that reads “LO. DOWN.”

Courtesy of the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office

If you believe you know who this woman could be, call the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office at 612-215-6300.