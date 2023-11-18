Hennepin County deputy hurt Tuesday in jail assault

A detention deputy is recovering from his injuries after an inmate assaulted him earlier this week at the Hennepin County Jail.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the attack happened around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. The deputy was brought to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment and was released later that night.

It’s unclear what led up to the assault.

“It is difficult to express the range of emotions we are feeling in response to this vicious assault,” Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said in a statement. “We are doing everything possible to support the deputy and the other staff members involved. The wellbeing of all HCSO staff is of paramount importance to me and we will continue to support the deputy involved in this incident as he recovers physically and emotionally.”