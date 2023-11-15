Hennepin County agencies ask for clothing donations as cold weather drive begins

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) began its annual cold-weather drive on Wednesday.

The agency is asking people to donate new or gently used cold-weather items to be given to people in need in the county.

The sheriff’s office is working with the Hennepin County Library system to make donation sites easily accessible, according to a news release from HCSO.

“Our annual cold weather item donation drive is part of the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to public safety and community wellness for everyone,” Sheriff Dawanna Witt said. “In Minnesota, where cold weather is simply a fact of life, no one should be without the things they need to be comfortable and safe. We appreciate the public’s ongoing willingness to help those who need it, and we are thankful for our partnership with the Hennepin County Library to help us reach as many people as possible.”

Individuals visiting the homeless outreach center at Minneapolis Central Library on Nicollet Mall can receive cold-weather items like coats, hats, mittens, boots, scarves, new socks and disposable hand and foot warmers, although donated items will be distributed through various methods, the release added.

“The library is committed to the well-being of our community,” said Hennepin County Library Director Scott Duimstra. “We’re excited to continue this partnership with the Sheriff’s Office and help connect residents with county services that will keep them safe and warm this winter.”

Cold-weather items may also be provided for people leaving jail or court hearings without appropriate clothing.

A list of HCSO locations and Hennepin County Library locations where items can be donated is below.

HCSO Locations

Sheriff’s Administration: 350 S 5th St, Room 6, Minneapolis, MN 55415 (8 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Sheriff’s Public Safety Facility: 401 S 4 th Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 (24 hours)

Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 (24 hours) Sheriff’s Water Patrol: 4141 Shoreline Dr, Spring Park, MN 55384 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Sheriff’s Emergency Communications Facility: 1245 Shenandoah Lane N, Plymouth, MN 55447 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Sheriff’s Patrol Headquarters: 9401 83rd Ave N, Brooklyn Park, MN 55445 (8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.)

Hennepin County Library Locations (click HERE for hours)