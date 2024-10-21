Help needed in finding driver in fatal hit-and-run crash in Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who left the scene of a fatal crash last week on the city’s north side.

According to police, officers were called to the 3200 block of Girard Avenue North shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday for a crash involving one vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground near a white Ford Taurus that had flipped over. That man was treated for life-threatening injuries but died at the scene.

Another man was hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither of their names have been released as of this time.

Police said on Monday morning that they believe the Ford was headed west on Lowry Avenue North and then hit an unoccupied parked vehicle, and the driver then left the scene. Both of the people who were injured were apparently passengers in the Ford.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led up to the crash. Currently, no one is in custody.

If you have information about the crash, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or send in a tip by CLICKING HERE.