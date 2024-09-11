Help needed finding missing endangered woman last seen nearly a year ago

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman who was last seen nearly a year ago in Minneapolis.

Authorities say Marina Christine Dougall, 36, was last seen in September of 2023 and was reported missing in May 2024.

Investigators believe she may have been in Burnett County, WI, around Sept. 20-22, 2023, and was then dropped off at Norwood Inn in Roseville.

They say she stayed in the Franklin Avenue North area of Minneapolis but also frequented Anoka County and other parts of the Twin Cities.

According to authorities, Dougall has a medical condition that could lead to medical complications or death without medication. She has a history of mental health issues and substance abuse, and her family has not heard from her since September of 2023.

Dougall has a chipped front tooth, flower tattoos on her right hand and left shoulder, a snowflake tattoo on her abdomen and a large back tattoo. She is 5’09” and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Dougall was born in Russia and has a slight accent.

If you have information on her whereabouts, call 911 or the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-324-5209.