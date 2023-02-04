Heavy traffic expected in St. Paul on busy Saturday

Anyone heading to downtown St. Paul Saturday night should plan for traffic delays and extra congestion.

Saturday is shaping up to be a busy day in the capital city, with the World’s Toughest Rodeo happening at Xcel Energy Center, the 50th Anniversary of Minnesota’s and Norway’s Reciprocal Troop Exchange at the St. Paul RiverCentre and the Classic Winter Spectacular Gymnastics Tournament at Roy Wilkins Auditorium.

Additionally, the Winter Carnival Torchlight Parade is scheduled from 5-7:30 p.m. Saturday, which will lead to some temporary road closures and could further cause traffic delays.

The Winter Carnival parade route will close at around 4:30 p.m. until around 7:30 p.m. Click here to see a map of the parade route.

The city is urging travelers to plan ahead, prepare for slower-than-normal drive times, carpool if possible and take advantage of the city’s free, interactive parking app.