Health officials warn Minnesotans of Busseto charcuterie samplers after case of salmonella reported

State health officials have advised Minnesotans to not eat any Busseto brand charcuterie samplers after a case of salmonella was discovered in the state.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Agriculture say the product, which can be bought at Sam’s Club and other retailers, contains prosciutto, sweet soppressata and dry coppa.

MDH states that one person in the state reported feeling sick in December after eating the sampler bought at Sam’s Club; they were not hospitalized, however. MDA staff tested an unopened package of the charcuterie sampler from the person’s home and found that the product tested positive for salmonella.

Health officials recommend not eating any Busseto brand charcuterie sampler from lot number L075330300 with an expiration date of April 27, 2024.

It is unknown which items in the sampler may have been the source of the contamination or whether similar products were affected. An investigation is ongoing to determine the scope of the problem.

Officials say that anyone who consumed the product and became sick should consult their health care provider.

Symptoms of salmonella infection include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever and usually begin within 12 to 96 hours after exposure but can begin up to two weeks after exposure.

More information on salmonella and how to prevent it can be found here.

In the closing months of 2023, multiple people in Minnesota were infected, and two died from eating cantaloupe contaminated by salmonella.