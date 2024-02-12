Head-on crash injures 5 teens, 3 seriously, in Faribault

Five teenagers were injured after a head-on crash between two pickup trucks in Faribault on Saturday afternoon, with two of them needing to be airlifted to a hospital.

The Faribault Police Department said officers responded to a cellphone crash notification and multiple 911 calls reporting a crash in the 1100 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest at around 1:40 p.m.

Arriving officers found that a 2006 Chevy Silverado and a 2002 Ford F-150 crashed head-on.

All of the occupants are between 15 and 18 years old.

The driver of the Chevy had to be extricated and suffered what is described as a serious injury. He was later airlifted to North Memorial Hospital.

Two passengers in the Chevy suffered serious injuries, with one of them also being airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. The other was taken by ground ambulance to Allina Health Medical Center in Faribault.

The third passenger in the Chevy was also taken by ground ambulance to Allina Health Medical Center in Faribault for minor injuries.

The driver of the F-150 reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Faribault police say driver impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, but investigators are working with the Minnesota State Patrol Accident Reconstruction Team to determine any possible criminal charges. At this point, the investigation is ongoing.

A Facebook post from the Faribault High School Boys Hockey Team said three of the people injured are part of their team. The crash also canceled the game scheduled for that night.